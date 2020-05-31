Sonu Sood Cautions Followers Against Monetary Fraud, Asks Them To Report Cases Immediately

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant labourers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes. The actor has garnered appreciation and applause from all quarters of the country for the noble work that he has undertaken ever since the lockdown was imposed throughout the country. Taking to his Twitter account, Sonu has been keeping his fans and followers updated with his work.

Earlier on Sunday, the Happy New Year actor tweeted words of caution for his followers by asking them to remain alert about fraudulent transactions of money in his name. he declared that all the services that he has been providing have been absolutely free of cost. He wrote, "Friends, whatever services we're providing for labourers is absolutely free of cost. If any person asks you for money in my name, then refuse them and immediately report the same to us or the nearest police officer."

दोस्तों, जो भी सेवा हम श्रमिकों के लिए कर रहें हैं वो बिल्कुल निःशुल्क है. आपसे अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति मेरा नाम लेकर पैसे मांगे तो मना कर दीजिए और तुरंत हमें या करीबी पुलिस अफसर को रिपोर्ट कीजिए.❣️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood meets Maha guv to discuss work for migrants

Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood had won praises after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states.

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured his support, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Be it Ajay Devgn and many other film stars or cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, the actor has been winning praises.

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

