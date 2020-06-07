Soldiers salute Sonu Sood for helping migrants, actor returns praise with amazing words

Be it kids or senior citizens, sportspersons or politicians, Sonu Sood has been winning hearts in his endeavour of helping migrant workers and stranded persons return home. The actor’s Twitter handle has been filled with tributes of various kinds, like artworks, memes and tweets. Amid the Dabangg star’s service for the country, even those who risk their lives for the nation, have acknowledged his efforts.

READ: Sonu Sood Gets Bollywood Support After Sanjay Raut's Comments; Netizens Enjoy With Memes

Recently, soldiers praised Sonu Sood’s work and gave a tribute to him on Twitter. Sharing a selfie where the soldiers are smilingly striking a pose while other colleagues handling the situation on the snow-filled streets, a soldier named Amit Hubale hailed the actor’s ‘great work.’ He added that Sonu was deserving of a salute from the jawans.

Sonu was left overwhelmed by the tweet, and saluted the soldiers for their work for the nation. The 46-year-old called the soldiers the ‘pride of the nation’ and added that his contribution was nothing as compared to their service to India. He ended the post with ‘Jai Hind.’

READ:NCP Praises Sonu Sood After Sanjay Raut's 'Mahatma' Jibe; Acknowledges Actor's Efforts

Here’s the post

Salute आप सभी फ़ौजी भाइयों को। आप हमारे देश का गर्व हैं। मेरा योगदान आप सब के योगदान के सामने कुछ भी नही। जय हिंद । 🇮🇳 https://t.co/npPka7CzgY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

Sonu Sood has been arranging the journeys of migrants from Mumbai to other states for close to a month now. After helping some of them go to their cities in buses, the actor also arranged a couple to flights, first helping a group of over 100 girls stuck in Kochi to travel to Bhubaneswar, and another flight to Uttarakhand recently. He also helped a group travel to their city in a train.

READ:Fan Says He Is Divorcing His Wife, Requests Sonu Sood To Send Him To Delhi; Actor Reacts

READ:Sanjay Nirupam Slams Shiv Sena For Attacking Sonu Sood; explains Reason For Sena's Anger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.