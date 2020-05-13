Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers To Go Home; Says 'can't See People Sleep Empty Stomach'

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many actors have lent their helping hand by making donations, providing food, etc. Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been no different. The actor has been relentlessly working towards making the condition of migrant workers better. Earlier this week, Sonu Sood even arranged for buses to help more than 300 migrant workers to reach their homes in Karnataka.

Sonu Sood talks about helping migrant workers

While talking about his efforts in an interview, Sonu Sood mentioned how people constantly talk about being clueless on how to help during such a crisis. He revealed that each time he stepped outside his house to get ration, he would spot several people walking back to their homes in other states. On seeing this, Sonu Sood requested them to not do so.

The actor even promised these migrant workers that he would try to arrange for something else. However, some listened and some continued on their journey. Sonu Sood revealed that since then he has been figuring out some way to send all these people back to their homes.

When Sonu Sood heard of the relaxations on the lockdown by the government, he quickly started contacting the police, Maharashtra government and also the government of other states where the migrant workers had to be sent. He asked for permission to send these migrant workers back to their homes. He even ensured that these people were not from red zones and that their health check-ups were completed.

Sonu Sood revealed that he could not bear to watch people sleeping on empty stomachs while the rest are baking cakes and desserts. The actor revealed how he had come to the city with barely anything on him and how far life has taken him today. He also added, “If I can’t give back to the society, then this isn’t a good life I am leading. Thinking about what these people are going through while I’m in the comforts of my home, gives me sleepless nights”.

