Sonu Sood Pledges To Feed Migrant Workers During Ramadan; Says 'we're In This Together'

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has brought the humans to their knees as nations have been locked down to try and curb the spread of the deadly virus. However, humanity has been winning as people have been selflessly providing basic essentials to those who have been deprived of them due to the pandemic. One shining example is Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has pledged to feed the migrant workers stuck at Bhiwandi in Mumbai during the holy month of Ramadan.

The actor has launched an initiative called Shakti Annadanam after his late father Shakti Sagar Sood and has engaged himself completely in providing food to about 25000 daily wage earner migrants who have observed the Roza for 40 days since Ramadan. Sonu shared a video through his Twitter account which aims to spread positivity and urges people to participate in helping the needy.

"As the holy month of Ramadan starts, Shakti Annadanam moves one step closer to humanity, we pledge to feed more than 25000 migrants stuck in Bhiwandi so they can break their fast with a full plate and heart. It's time to come together and spread positivity via our deeds.", shared the 'Simmba' actor through the video.

Apart from this noble deed, Sonu Sood has offered his six-storey hotel building in Juhu to utilise it as a residence for medical staff who are currently treating the COVID-19 positive patients across Mumbai. As per reports, this is Sonu Sood's way of offering support to the BMC and the state authorities who are tackling the rising number of cases in the state.

Impact of COVID-19 in India

The total number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in India is 20835, as on April 27, whereas 872 people have succumbed to it. About 6184 people have recovered from the deadly disease which has created a crisis all over the world.

