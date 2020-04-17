Sonu Sood Remembers His Father With Emotional Birthday Post, Calls Him 'so So Special'

Sonu Sood is one of the Bollywood actors who have come forward to help in every way that he can during the coronavirus crisis. While the actor is spending his time trying to help the underprivileged and also the doctors and police, he seems to be missing his father as well. The actor posted an emotional and heartfelt post on Instagram to commemorate his father's birthday.

Sonu Sood's emotional letter

Sonu Sood shared a picture of a letter that his father had written to him. In the letter, one can see how his father had wished Sonu a Happy Birthday. He also sent wishes to him and talked about how he is glad that Sonu is able to celebrate with his family.

In the caption of the post, Sonu shared a small message to his father as well. He wished him a happy birthday and said that its been 5 years since he has not wished him in person. He said that he cannot describe how much he misses his father. Sonu remembered how he used to drop him to school on the scooter and also when he had taken him to the New Delhi railway station when he was about to start his journey as an engineer. He shared how his father had given him all the money he had in his pocket and said that he will manage while going back to Moga. He also added:

You were so so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday.

Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name “Shakti Annadanam” has been feeding thousands everyday. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday.

Sonu Sood's father passed away in the year 2016 in the month of February. He was suffering from respiratory problems and breathed his last after getting a cardiac arrest. Sood was with his father during his last moments, as per a news source.

