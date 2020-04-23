Sonu Sood To Provide Food To 25,000 Migrant Workers During Ramzan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all the essential daily activities have stopped. Be it film shootings, corporate offices or theatres, everything has stopped working so as to avoid people getting exposed to this deadly virus. The celebrity fraternity has been trying their best to help those people whose work is being suffered due to the lockdown. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reportedly pledged to provide food to 25,000 migrant workers in addition to the 45,000 he has already been providing for.

Sonu Sood to provide food for workers

According to the report of an entertainment portal, someone reached out to Sonu Sood explaining the tough situations the migrant workers have been facing due to COVID-19 lockdown. Sonu Sood also got to know about these migrant workers have been hailing from states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal who are currently stuck in Bhiwadi. Reportedly, the actor has set up a few kitchens in the suburbs to make and deliver meals to those keeping Roza.

According to the report, Sonu Sood said that he has assured these workers that their requirements will be taken care of in the holy month of Ramzan. He added that in these difficult times, it is important for every individual to stand up for each other. Talking about the food donations, he reportedly said that they would be providing meal kits so that these workers don’t stay hungry after fasting for the whole day. The report also stated that Sonu Sood has set up a target of providing 1.5 lakh meals in all.

In the recent past, Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Mumbai to medical professionals to be used as a residence in the COVID-19 lockdown. In a past media interaction with a leading daily, he said that it’s his honour to do something for the health professionals and para-medical staff. He added that these workers hail from different part of Mumbai and they need a place to rest. He wrapped up the conversation saying that he had already informed municipal and private hospitals about the facility.

