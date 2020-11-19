Sonu Sood Impresses Fans With His Swag As The Actor Shares Slow-mo Video From Set

People's messiah, Sonu Sood, who was appreciated by all sections of society for his humanitarian work during the Coronavirus lockdown and after, has his calendar busy with shoots, brand endorsements and fulfilling the initiatives for the needy. On Thursday, Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a slow-motion video posing with a gun as he was busy shooting on set.

The video received almost 50,000 views within a few minutes. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Alludu Adhurs. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, the film also stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anu Emmanuel, and Nabha Natesh.

Netizens React

We all love u much sir ur the ideol,👌 Manny of us !

U bring a smile most of people.. Ur the real hero of our hearts..

'Hat's of u sir'🤗

I just want a be helper as like u.. 💞 — _be_uniqe_one (@OneUniqe) November 19, 2020

Wow sir superup 👌 looking so handsome king of heart you are the real hero reel life and real life good to see you you always inspired by act because you are one in a million your fragrance your look your performance out standing😅🙏 — Sahil (@Masoodr00583410) November 19, 2020

The Election Commission of India recently appointed Sonu Sood as the State Icon of Punjab. The Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore took to Twitter and congratulated the actor. He tweeted, “I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless”.

Sonu Sood gets visitors on sets of 'Alludu Adhurs' in Hyderabad to seek help; watch video

To which, Sonu Sood replied, ''Thank you so much for your encouraging words, sir. It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled'' via tweet.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood credited his parents’ blessings for his increasing popularity across the country. Speaking about becoming the State Icon of Punjab, the actor emotionally said that he could feel his parents smiling down on him. Sonu Sood called this achievement a ‘big responsibility’, which he felt he was capable of shouldering. The star added he did not know where the energy was coming from, but he felt tremendous reserves of courage and strength within him.

Sonu Sood expressed that he prioritised his honest intentions and the love and belief of the people, who wanted him to be the Icon of Punjab.

I congratulate @SonuSood the youth icon, appointed as the State icon by the #ECI to make people aware about ethical voting. Your efforts during the trying time of #Covid situation are widely appreciated. #GodBless! pic.twitter.com/TsGemMoxhD — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) November 17, 2020

On the work-front, Sonu who was last seen in Teja’s Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Sita.

Sonu Sood casually pulls off human flag pose; leaves internet impressed with his strength

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.