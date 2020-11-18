Sonu Sood Casually Pulls Off Human Flag Pose; Leaves Internet Impressed With His Strength

Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to share a fun picture of himself showcasing his fitness skills. In the picture posted, the actor is seen pulling off the human flag exercise while maintaining a sweet smile across his face. His companion is seen sitting right next to him, clearly impressed with Sonu Sood’s strength and abilities. His fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they are all awestruck by the multiple talents that the actor possesses.

Sonu Sood is known in the film industry for his well-toned body and immense strength. Here he seems to have no trouble in pulling off such a difficult stunt without any support. He is seen dressed in casual clothes, indicating that this exercise was not a part of his fitness routine. Sonu Sood appears in a pair of casual blue denims and a camouflage green T-shirt, which fits him perfectly. He is also spotted wearing casual black shoes and a matching wristwatch in accessories. The two men are settled in a green space which serves as the perfect background for the picture.

In the caption for the post, Sonu Sood has defined his mood in the most minimalistic fashion. He has added the ‘lightning bolt’ emoticon, defining energy, strength, and speed. Have a look at the post from Sonu Sood’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how impressed they are with Sonu Sood’s actions and dedication. Few of his fans have also dropped heartfelt emoticons to compliment him. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

