Sonu Sood Gets Visitors On Sets Of 'Alludu Adhurs' In Hyderabad To Seek Help; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who was recently in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Alludu Adhurs received some fans on the sets while seeking help. While stars are used to fans turning up on sets to click a selfie or two, many people in need from in and around Telangana went to meet Sonu and asked him for help. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the video on social media while praising the actor for his deeds.

Sonu Sood gets visitors on Alludu Adhurs sets

In the video, the actor can be seen talking to the people who specially came to seek help from the Entertainment actor on the sets of his next project. In the short, an enthusiastic Sonu can be seen hearing their problems diligently and trying to seek a solution out of it. Apart from this, there are certain clips that show the actor helping them with some money and other necessities.

Sonu rose to the stage during the lockdown that many began calling him their ‘favourite state government’ as the first good deed he publicly claimed was sending back migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home by arranging buses and food. He continued to do the good work and even help those in need in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also. The actor stepped up during the lockdown to use his presence on social media to help those in need. Whenever people from across the country would write to him for help, he would respond and do his best to ensure they get immediate assistance, something he continues to do so even now too.

Not just the lockdown, even now the actor has been working tirelessly day and night to help the people in need. On the work-front, Sonu who was last seen in Teja’s Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Sita. He will soon be seen in Santosh Srinivas’ Alludu Adhurs which stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anu Emmanuel, and Nabha Natesh.

