Sonu Sood Issues 'warning' Against Scammers Duping Poor, Shares A Message For Them

People's 'messiah', Sonu Sood, on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to issue a 'warning' against people who are duping the poor for money. Sharing two screenshots, Sood requested his fans not to pay those who are asking for money in his name. He reiterated that the services he provides for the poor and needy are 'free of cost' and doesn't charge a penny for them.

In his message further, Sood also said, 'Instead of duping the poor, meet me, I will teach you how to earn the bread and honest life." Sood also retweeted a user's message where a person representing himself as Sonu's manager is demanding Rs 16,400 as a charge. Read his message below —

Bhai yeh fraud hai.... Najdiki police station mein report karo. @SonuSood Sir ki team kisi se bhi koi amount ki maang kabhi bhi nahi karti. Email id bhi Sonu Sir ka nahi hai.

Kisi ko bhi paise na de. Fraud se bache 🙏 https://t.co/H605MejJFP — Samaira_931 (@931Samaira) September 17, 2020

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been quite active and engages with fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a tweet through his official Twitter handle. The actor has written a meaningful quote for his audience on the micro-blogging site. He wrote, "If people used as much power to help others as they use to destroy them, the country would observe a welcome change overnight."

जितनी ताक़त लोग अपने जीवन में दूसरों को गिराने में लगाते हैं ..

उतनी ताक़त अगर उन्हें उठाने में लगा दें

तो देश रातों रात बदल जाएगा। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2020

