Sonu Sood Arranges Fifth Flight From Philippines, Says 'Time To Have Tea With Family'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who became a real-life hero for helping the migrant workers during the lockdown, is all set to bring more people from Manila in the Philippines. The actor shared a post on Twitter while announcing about the fifth flight from the Philippines. In the post, the actor wrote that the fifth flight from Delhi- Manila - Delhi will leave on September 18 from Delhi.

Further in the post, the actor wrote that things get better with every passing time and similar is the case with the people. He added and wrote that once again he has started the preparation to bring back the people so that they can drink a cup of tea with their family members.hai. At last, the actor wrote that nothing can stop him from helping the people.

Duniya chalti rahegi, hum badte rahenge.

Ek aur baar aapke ghar aane ki taiyaari ho chuki hai..phir se gharwalon ke saath chai peene ka waqt aane wala hai..

Announcing my fifth flight from Phillipines.

Delhi - Manila - Delhi on 18th September.

Jai hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 16, 2020

Earlier, back in August, the actor shared his happiness of welcoming the first set of people from the Philippines to India. The actor shared the post on his Instagram story where he expressed his curiosity about seeing the people meeting their loved ones finally after a long time. Apart from this, the Dabangg actor wrote that those who are still stuck back in Manila; he is still making some arrangements for them to return back to their homeland and can meet their families as soon as possible. The actor had earlier informed that he will try to reach out to all in batches. At last, he wrote that he will work until everyone is safely back home. Apart from this, the 46-year-old actor also arranged flight from Bishkek in Kyrgystan to New Delhi in July fir the students stuck in Kyrgystan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Happy New Year actor who was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba, starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His upcoming movies include like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

