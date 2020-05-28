Sonu Sood Moved By Migrants' Gesture Of Naming Their Baby After Him, Adds “I Was Touched”

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many actors have lent a helping hand by making donations, providing food and doing their bit for the society. Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been no different. The actor has come out and helped several migrant workers reach back to their homes across the country. He even arranged buses and food for them to travel home safely. In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Sonu Sood opened up about the same.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers To Go Home; Says 'can't See People Sleep Empty Stomach'

Sonu Sood opens up about helping workers

Sonu Sood has been trying his best to arrange buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. The actor arranged for a bus to Darbhanga earlier this month which also had two pregnant women on board. While talking about the same, Sonu Sood revealed that one of the ladies delivered her baby yesterday and said that her family called him yesterday to inform him that they are naming the baby after him.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood's Reply To Fan Calling Him 'Amitabh Bachchan' Is Winning The Internet

However, on hearing this, the actor asked them how they can name the baby after him since their surname is ‘Shrivastav’. The family the informed him that they named the newborn as ‘Sonu Sood Shrivastav’ instead. Sonu Sood was moved by the sweet gesture and said that he was touched.

Sonu Sood’s work has gained him appreciation from not just the film fraternity but also the government. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra also called Sonu Sood to laud him for all the good work that he has been doing. The actor added that he feels honoured.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Governor Lauds Sonu Sood's Efforts For Stranded Migrant Workers; Actor Replies

Sonu Sood also spoke about how he has been receiving several requests from migrant workers across the country. He said that he receives approximately 56,000 messages every day. The actor added that it is a challenge but “its also wonderful to help”. Sonu Sood also spoke about how he feels blessed to receive so much love from the people.

After sending numerous migrant workers back to their homes in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala, Sonu Sood is still trying to arrange facilities to help more people reach home. The actor has been contacting migrant workers through all mediums including responding on social media. To make the process even easier for him, Sonu Sood has also launched a helpline number through which people can register themselves.

ALSO READ | Singapore: Students Cycle 100 Km To Raise Funds For Migrants In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.