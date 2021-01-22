Sonu Sood Moves SC Against HC Order Dismissing His Plea On Alleged Illegal Construction

Actor Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area. Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, told PTI that Sood has challenged the high court order.

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building '''Shakti Sagar''', and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions. The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.

The police is yet to register an FIR in the case.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film, Alludu Adhurs. The trailer of this entertainer was recently released and the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021. Alludu Adhurs will star Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles while Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj play supporting characters.

The film is being written and directed by Santosh Srinivas while the production is being done by Gorrela Subrahmanyam. The actor will also be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi Konidela. Other than this, the actor is all set to make his music debut with the new song Pagal Nahi Hona opposite Sunanda Sharma.

(With PTI inputs)

