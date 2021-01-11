Sonu Sood's Fan Gets His Name Inked, Actor Says 'you Don’t Need To Go Through This Pain'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a household name with his humanitarian work. The actor who is winning hearts with his noble work towards the needy people recently received a beautiful gesture from one of his fans. Sonu took to Twitter and shared a video of one of his fans who got his name inked on his hands. The actor shared his thoughts on the same and asked his fans to not try such things and to not go through such pain for his sake.

Sonu Sood's fan gets the actor's name inked

In the video, the fan gave a glimpse of the newly inked tattoo after the name of the Entertainment actor. The actor after seeing the video urged all his fans to not make tattoos after his name in order to show their love for the actor and his work. Sonu wrote, “Brother, please don’t make tattoos I know you love me but to show your love you don’t need to go through this pain.” The actor’s generous work towards the people has been gaining more prominence. Earlier, the actor pulled off another kind gesture on the sets of his next film by offering help to the technicians and daily wage workers around him. He gifted mobile phones to the crew members as he wanted to help them in some way or the other. Previously, he had helped the economically backward classes by donating money, providing scholarships, and gifting necessary work equipment to help the earth.

Brother, please don’t make tattoos 🙏 I know you love me but to show your love you don’t need to go through this pain ❤️🙏 https://t.co/aSj8KhykSL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film, Alludu Adhurs. The trailer of this entertainer was recently released and the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021. Alludu Adhurs will star Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles while Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj play supporting characters. The film is being written and directed by Santosh Srinivas while the production is being done by Gorrela Subrahmanyam. The actor will also be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi Konidela. Other than this, the actor is all set to make his music debut with the new song Pagal Nahi Hona opposite Sunanda Sharma. The song is releasing on January 15.

