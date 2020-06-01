Sonu Sood Sends Thousands Of Migrant Workers Home In Multiple Trains; See Photos

Actor Sonu Sood has left no stone unturned when it comes to helping the migrants reach their hometown amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From arranging buses and food to airlifting them, the actor has done it all. Sood has now come forward to send thousands of migrants to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar through multiple trains. According to reports, the actor personally went to the railway station to bid goodbye to the workers.

Sonu Sood sends thousands of migrants to UP and Bihar in multiple trains

Image: PR handout

Sonu Sood also took the responsibility to arrange basic necessities like meal kits, bottles of water, and sanitizers for the workers to have a comfortable journey. The actor made it possible with the help of the Government of Maharashtra and the migrants left for UP and Bihar in two special trains from Thane station. Talking about the same in an interview with a leading portal, Sood thanked the Government of Maharashtra for its support.

Image: PR handout

He said that he is making sure he is doing everything in his capacity to help the migrants reach home. Sonu Sood said that the migrants are real heroes who are battling COVID-19 so bravely. He added that he has pledged not to stop until the last migrant reaches his home. Sood and his friend Neeti Goel's #GharBhejo initiative has turned out to be a lifesaver for several migrants trying to reach home. The actor's efforts are being lauded by people all over the country and he was also appreciated by the Maharashtra Governor, Governor of Punjab, the CM of Punjab, the CM of Odisha, as well as the film fraternity.

Image: PR handout

The actor has been actively arranging transport for the workers with the help of his friends. He revealed in an earlier interview that he wants to help the workers because he was a migrant too when he came to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. Sonu Sood said that it reminded him of his early days when he saw the pictures of their suffering and read the heart-wrenching stories of how they are walking thousands of miles without food and water.

Image: PR handout

The actor has also launched a helpline where people can contact him to ask for help. Sonu Sood revealed when he gets a call at the helpline, his wife notes it down and his kids make a list of who will go on which bus. He is also looking into the paperwork for the travel and the medical test reports. Sood also revealed that Tabu is in constant touch with him and added that Farah Khan calls him every day to ask if he needs any help. (ALL IMAGE CREDITS / PR PICTURES)

