Netizen wants Sonu Sood to be addressed with 'Sir' title, actor gives heartwarming reply

Sonu Sood has become one of the well-known heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor’s gesture of arranging the journeys of migrant workers and other stranded persons has become a major talking point. Apart from his generosity, his humility too is being talked about.

The Dabangg star’s responses to some of the posts on Twitter has also been winning hearts. Apart his prompt reply to all seeking his help, asking them to send the details or directing them to his helpline, some have also been messaging him with unusual requests, like help to go to a liquor shop, or giving him big titles like ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ and more.

In a recent incident, a netizen corrected another Twitter user and told her that addressing him merely as ‘Sonu Sood’ was not enough, and that he should be addressed with the ‘Sir’ title.

Sonu showed his humble side once again, writing that a title like ‘Sir’ created distance. The 46-year-old added that he still prefers it if someone calls him with ‘Oye Sonu’.

Here’s the reply

Before ‘Sir’, some netizens had also started a trend for Sonu to be conferred with the ‘Bharat Ratna.’ Being compared to Rajinikanth and Bhagat Singh were some of the other highlights of the love from netizens, while responses by Sonu only added to it.

After being lauded by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sonu also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Saturday.

Almost three weeks into arranging buses for Mumbai migrants to various states, the Happy New Year star also made headlines for arranging the air travel of over 100 girls standed in Kochi to go to Bhubaneswar. Celebrities from various fields, be it from sports or entertainment, have been praising him for his efforts.

