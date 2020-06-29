Fans Demand Bharat Ratna For Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood; Call Them 'real Heroes'

Twitter users have lately been demanding a Bharat Ratna award for actors Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar who have immensely contributed to the wellbeing of the people amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Most people have been talking about how things would have turned out if the two actors had not helped in their own ways. Hashtags related to Bharat Ratna have also been trending on Twitter owing to the demands by users.

Twitterati demand Bharat Ratna for Sonu and Akshay

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award that is given to any individual who has brought about a change in a difficult situation through their noble deeds. In the current scenario, a number of people have been stuck up in unavoidable situations where any help is highly appreciated. In such unprecedented times, Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar have tried to do their best for the people. Their pictures along with long appreciation notes are doing the rounds across social media handles. Twitter users have been talking about the amount of change the two actors brought in, by simply working on their own. They have also spoken about the awareness that has been created by the two men while also following the guidelines laid down by the government. Have a look at what the people have been saying here.

The real hero of this crisis no one came out for the migrants gbu you brother #Akshaykumar #sonusood 🙏❤️ https://t.co/mBPYCXjFIE — Vshal (@Vshal56508958) June 29, 2020

They both deserve Bharat Ratna❤️🙌



Respect to thier hardwork and love towards the nation❤️#AkshayKumar #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/52I2Cs5whD — ꪖꪗꪊડꫝ🍷 آیوش🖤🐒 (@cutee_teddy) June 24, 2020

#India needs real like these #AkshayKumar & #SonuSood



Real Hero's of India



Not like some actors who are nowhere to be seen now ! pic.twitter.com/TQCXx4gbGn — ranjeet 👑 (@akkian_RT) June 21, 2020

These two precious gems of India To Be Most Deserve "Bharat Ratn Award"

Because These Two Self Made Star To Be Help People During We Are Trouble

Respect Both 🙏 @akshaykumar @SonuSood#AkshayKumar #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/mZaxhFLLhr — ΑƘ Ϝαɳ-υттαɱ ɱαℓι😎🙇 (@ItsUttamMali) June 23, 2020

Sonu Sood has been actively involved in getting migrant workers home with proper permissions and precautions. He sent people home by arranging transportation facilities and tacking down stranded people with a little help from a few volunteers and a helpline number. He has also been tagged as a ‘Superhero’ by many people who recognize his work.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has been very supportive by lending financial support. He also started an initiative to help the families of Pulwama attack martyrs. He had also collaborated with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to create an app and a website named, ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ for the same. Thus, netizens have been pitting in this demand to recognize the efforts put in by these actors.

