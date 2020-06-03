Meiyang Chang Addresses India's Migrant Crisis, Shares Experience Of Helping A Migrant

Meiyang Chang has been in the Hindi entertainment industry for a long time now. He has been seen as an actor as a host and also as a singer in many different places. But the last few weeks have been quite challenging for the singer. This is because Meiyang Chang is going out with his friends and helping migrant workers with food and essentials who stay in near his home in Malad, Mumbai, doing all of it from his savings. He recently talked to a leading daily and shared a few things he noticed during the pandemic. Read here to know more.

Meiyang Chang on migrants moving

While speaking to the daily, Meiyang Chang expressed that whatever he is doing is less as more and more people need help. He added that after looking at the people he feels heartbroken and helpless. He further added that it was very sad as he saw kids walking alongside their parents to reach home. He added that no one deserves to face such adversities.The actor narrated the sad story of an immigrant from Bihar.

Meiyang Chang told the story of a man named Sugrim on his Instagram. He expressed that Sugrim looked drunk but actually was very ill and was not able to stand. He added that he and his friends thought he might be suffering from COVID-19. After this, he talked to him and found out that he was from Bihar and his parents were not in the world anymore.

The actor said that the Sugrim's sister lived in Mumbai. After this, he mentioned that they called an ambulance for him so that he could be taken care of. He added that he went to the hospital the next day to see Sugrim, but no one by that name was admitted in the hospital. He further added that the hospital had left the man on his own.

After this, Meiyang Chang also shared how he and his friends found him three days later. He added that the hospital had refused to admit the man due to some formalities. After which he was admitted at the same hospital. He also added to accessing basic health services in this country should not be this tough.

After this, Meiyang Chang expressed on realty struck him hard when he realised that the workers did not get what they deserved. He mentioned that if the labourers are not respected in the country because of the disparity in class. He then praised the labourers and said that many of them are integral parts of the film industry and has shared several good moments with many of the workers.

Meiyang Chang then expressed that he is not blaming the Government but he sure feels that there could have been better plans and strategy set that would help send migrants back to their villages. He addressed the migrant crisis and said that when migrants want to go home as they do not have money for rent and food, making things impossibly difficult.

