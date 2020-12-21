Sonu Sood Praises Chiranjeevi's 'humble Nature', Megastar Pens Heartfelt Reply

People’s ‘Messiah’ Sonu Sood, who will be seen sharing screen space with South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya, praised the actor for his “humble nature.” Sonu took to Twitter and penned a post while hailing the megastar for his acting skills and nice behavior. Expressing his love for Chiranjeevi, the Jodha Akhbar actor wrote, “One of the nicest and the most humble actors I have worked with is undoubtedly Chiranjeevi sir. Love you Chiru sir.”

Sonu Sood praises Chiranjeevi Konidela

Overwhelmed by the beautiful words penned down b Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi was quick enough to thank the actor for his kind words on Twitter. Chiranjeevi also hailed the actor for his humanitarian work towards society and people in need. “Thank you, Sonu Sood. You are one of the finest human beings. Keep up your amazing work to help the needy & keep inspiring lakhs more. More power to you! You deserve all the recognition for your golden heart!” Chiranjeevi wrote while hailing his co-actor.

One of the nicest and the most humble actor I have worked with is undoubtedly @KChiruTweets . Love you Chiru sir❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 20, 2020

Thank you @SonuSood You are one of the finest human beings. Keep up your amazing work to help the needy & keep inspiring lakhs more. More power to you! You deserve all the recogntion for your golden heart! https://t.co/cjQQoeOUZY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 20, 2020

Earlier, Sonu Sood recalled how during a shooting scene superstar Chiranjeevi hesitated to hit him because of his post-lockdown image. He said that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his newfound image of a hero. "We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him. There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot," Sood told PTI.

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again. Acharya is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action drama film directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles while Ram Charan is set to play a supporting role.

