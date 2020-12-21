Temple Dedicated To Sonu Sood Constructed By Telangana Villagers, Prayers Will Be Offered

Actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work has been garnering much appreciation and love from fans all across the country. Recently, lauding and acknowledging the humanitarian work by the actor amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the local people of Dubba Tanda village with the help of the Siddipet district authorities in Telangana have constructed a temple to honour the actor. The villagers have placed an idol of the actor in the temple that was inaugurated on December 20.

Temple constructed to honour Sonu Sood

According to news agency ANI, apart from Inaugurating the temple, a special aarti was performed, while women who were dressed in traditional attires also sang folk songs to honour the actor. Talking about the main motto behind constructing the temple, Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, said that Sonu Sood has been doing a lot of good work for the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramesh Kumar, who was part of a group that was involved in planning the temple after the name of the actor, said that Sonu has helped people across 28 states in the country, and has even received an award for his humanitarian acts. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said,

"The way Sonu Sood has been helping people since the lockdown due to the pandemic has not just been recognized by India but the world. He received the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations. So, on behalf of our village, we decided to build a temple for him. Like Gods, prayers will be offered to Sonu Sood too.”

The sculpture Madhusudan Pal who made the idol of the actor for the temple has also created a small idol of him as a token of love and gift for him from the entire village.

The Simmba actor has helped scores of migrant workers and countries coming from various walks of life by arranging safe road travel for them so that they can reach home safely. The actor who has launched several initiatives to extend a helping hand to the people in need recently announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actor who took to Twitter said his initiative, titled ''khud kamaao ghar chalaao'', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people "self-reliant".

