Congress Slams Ally Shiv Sena's 'Mahatma Sonu Sood' Jibe; Singhvi Questions Raut's Logic

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged ally Shiv Sena over criticizing Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers reach their homes. Taking to Twitter, he questioned why the actor should be slammed if he is "genuinely" helping the migrants. He further asserted that if private citizens come forward to help, they should be welcomed and encouraged. According to the Congress leader, the states with the best intentions may not be able to do it.

Why slam #SonuSood if he is genuinely helping? If private citizen comes forward ( IF GENUINE) to help citizens, they should we welcomed & encouraged as it fills a gap. #States with best intentions may be unable to do all — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 7, 2020

MNS leader slams Raut

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for targeting Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar said that except for writing an editorial, what has Sanjay Raut done? He said that if someone has done something good then it should be appreciated. "Show a big heart. Anyway, what can I expect from you except crying...," the president of the party's cinema wing said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his 'Saamna' Editorial appeared to hit out at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden, targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his deeds. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

He also questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He asked, "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant labourers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. He has, until now, chartered buses, trains, airplanes to ferry stranded migrants, primarily from Mumbai, to their hometowns in states all across the country. He had also arranged for airlifting 147 Odia speaking girls stuck at Kochi at an embroidery factory and ensured their return to their hometown Bhubaneswar. He has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'

