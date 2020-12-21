Sonu Sood Says, 'Don't Deserve This' After Telangana Locals Build Temple In His Honour

People's messiah Sonu Sood is 'humbled' after locals in Telangana state built a temple to recognise his philanthropic work. Sood wrote that he 'doesn't deserve' this honour.

People of Dubba Tanda village in Andhra Pradesh's Siddipet district have built a temple and inaugurated it on Sunday with aarti and folk songs. Talking about the main motto behind constructing the temple, Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, said that Sonu Sood has been doing a lot of good work for the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sculpture Madhusudan Pal who made the idol of the actor for the temple has also created a small idol of him as a token of love and gift for him from the entire village.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work.



A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/XZoj6x55pq — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Sonu Sood, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, penned a book about his experience. Titled I am No Messiah, the book reveals the emotional and often challenging journeys the actor undertook along with the people he helped.

Sood and his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with the workers and then arrange transportation for those desperate to reach their homes. Later, he arranged for food, buses, trains and even chartered flights for stranded migrants, some of whom were walking home after the lockdown was imposed earlier in March and left them jobless.

Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House, said the book will bring together the story of Sood's amazing journey - "of people who were suddenly left without security and livelihood; of hope and the feeling of oneness that binds us all together"

