'Action Against Those Who Will Violate Section 144,' Says Delhi Police Commissioner

After the Delhi Government announced a lockdown and imposed section 144 from Sunday onwards to contain the Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday stated that strict action will be taken against people who will be found violating the prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC which has been imposed in the national capital.

"Action will be taken against all those who are found violating the prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC that is in place in Delhi. However, the response to the order has been good till now," the Commissioner said while interacting with a news agency.

Section-144 of CrPC, that prohibits assembly of more than four people, was imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed that no new cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been detected in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from Monday midnight till March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

According to the latest figure available on Monday, India has so far reported 505 cases, while 10 people have died. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely if the situation pertains. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to address the nation today at 8 PM on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

