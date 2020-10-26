Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained By Cops For Allegedly Waving A Gun From His Car; Watch

American rapper and Cardi B's husband, Offset was recently detained after he and wife Cardi's cousin Marcelo Almanzar drove through a rally in support of the US President Donald Trump in California. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to live stream the entire event while the cops asked him to step out of his car. The cops also claimed that a pedestrian alleged them of waving guns from the vehicle.

Although Offset was detained, he wasn't arrested

On October 24, 2020, Offset made headlines after he live-streamed being pulled over by cops in Beverly Hills, California. Although the rapper was not arrested and wasn't charged with a crime either, he was handcuffed by the cops on the side of the street. More than 25k people had joined Offset's live stream while he got pulled over and many of them also asked him to leave his car whereas he refused to leave the steering.

Check out Offset's Instagram live stream video below:

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

The live stream was later shared by Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform and the news spread like wildfire having the internet divided into two groups. According to a report by Hollywood Life, the police had confirmed that a 20-year-old has been arrested for possessing a 'loaded firearm'. It was later revealed that Offset was not arrested by the cops, while it was Cardi's cousin Marcelo Almanzar who was arrested under section 25400 (a) PC and 25850 (a) PC, stated the official report released by Beverly Hills police. The official statement released by the cops read,

On 10/24/2020, at approximately 5:02 PM, Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive. The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on-scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon.

Along with revealing Almanzar's name, the statement also revealed, "There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested. Those reports are inaccurate." Meanwhile, Offset's wife Cardi B had also shared an IG video on the same day expressing how afraid she was as they drove through the rally. Take a look at Cardi B's Instagram story below:

e o carro da Cardi B com o Offset que foi cercado por apoiadores do Donald Trump? essa gente é doente pic.twitter.com/sQ8reZ3MTF — 𝔳𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔬𝔯 (@euvictorhb) October 25, 2020

