'No One Will Support You In Your Selfish Politics': MP CM Shivraj Lashes Out At Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lambasted Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath for indulging in 'selfish politics.' Shivraj Singh further took a jibe at Kamal Nath, stating that the latter is unable to keep his party intact.

Shivraj Singh's comment came in the backdrop of Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Stating that BJP is committed to change the fate of the state through hard work, the CM said the public will not support Congress' selfish politics.

कमलनाथ जी से उनकी सेना संभल नहीं रही है। आयेदिन उनके योद्धा हाथ छोड़कर जा रहे हैं। कल उनके एक और साथी भाजपा से जुड़ गये।



कमलनाथ जी, मध्यप्रदेश की जनता और नेता विकास के साथ हैं। लोकहित का कोई सच्चा प्रहरी आपकी स्वार्थपरक राजनीति में आपका साथ नहीं देगा। pic.twitter.com/d86bAZYOQp — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 26, 2020

A total of 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. Earlier on Sunday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is nothing left in Congress and nobody wants to stay there.

"Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath start accusing someone who leaves the Congress party as 'sold out'. Motilal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose had also left the Congress. Indira Ji left the Congress, Digvijay Singh's brother also left Congress. What is left in Congress that someone will stay there?. Congress's position in Madhya Pradesh is such that the chief minister was Kamal Nath, leader of the opposition is Kamal Nath, party state president is Kamal Nath and the youth leader is Nakul Nath," he added," he said.

MP by-elections

The Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

