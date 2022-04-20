Sonu Sood Talks About The Biggest Struggles Of His Life; Reveals What Bothers Him The Most

As Sonu Sood, one of the notable actors in the movie industry recently made his television debut with the MTV reality show, Roadies 18, he has been garnering love and appreciation from his fans. The actor is considered to be among the top movie artists in the industry. However, he still feels that he wanted this success to arrive a little early in life.

Sonu Sood has been a part of many iconic movies in his career so far some of which include Jodhaa Akbar, Arundhati, Dabangg, Dookudu, Vishnuvardhana, Simmba, Kung Fu Yoga, Julai, and many more. He is currently gearing up for the release of two of his Hindi movies namely Prithviraj and Fateh which are expected to hit the screens this year.

Sonu Sood opens up about not being successful early in life

According to a PTI report, as Sonu Sood is currently garnering massive appreciation for his films as well as his television debut, the actor opened up about how waiting for success in this business was like holding one's breath underwater. He even mentioned how crushing and extremely demanding it was to just be there patiently and wait for your turn.

"When you choose to become an actor and come to an alien city like Mumbai, you have to be ready for a lot of rejections, for people not giving you your due, for you not getting what you want to do. The wait is endless, it is crushing and extremely demanding. That's when you need to survive and face those challenges. You just have to be there, patiently, waiting for your turn to shine," he said.

Furthermore, as the actor lost his father in 2016 and his mother in 2007, he expressed his grief for how his parents were not able to see his success and fame when they were alive and added that now no matter what, he misses them. He said, "When my mom and dad were around, I wanted to achieve certain success which would make them proud. Whatever happens now, whatever you achieve, no matter how big, you miss them. I would always pray to God that I get success early so that they are able to see it. That's what bothers you, the real struggle, when your loved ones aren't able to see what you have achieved."

Sonu Sood also talked about his experience in the industry and revealed that what he experienced in the last two years, he hasn't experienced in the last 18 years as an actor as he was completely indulged in social work during the lockdown. "You are living in a real world, where people are connecting with you, giving you blessings, where you are struggling to make their life easy. I thoroughly enjoy this... connecting and helping people. There can't be anything more magical than this," he added.

More about 'Roadies 18'

Titled 'MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa', the 18th edition is set against the backdrop of South Africa. According to Sood, the new twists and turns of the show, demands all the new contestants to be 'absolutely real'. For those unaware, the Season will see debut roadies competing against former contestants of the show.

(Image: @sonu_sood/Instagram)