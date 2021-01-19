Sonu Sood Inaugurates Ambulance Service To Help Underprivileged Patients

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who received unconditional love and praises for his humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic. Continuing the good work, he recently inaugurated the ambulance service in Telangana under his name. The service was started with an aim to help underprivileged patients across cities and villages. The Dabangg actor continues to be a source of inspiration for many across the country. His noble gesture of extending a helping hand during pandemic has made him a real-life hero.

Sonu Sood inaugurates ambulance service

According to the Bollywood Bubble, the service was started to honor his selfless actions towards the underprivileged. The ambulance service was started by his fans and admirers is called Sonu Sood Ambulance Service. The services will be spread across states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is intended to help patients who cannot afford medical facilities.

The actor who was overwhelmed to receive such love and respect from the people spoke about the new initiative. Talking about the same, he said,

“While I was shooting in Hyderabad, I met many people who had to undergo critical medical surgeries but did not have the money to afford them. I am happy that so many inspiring young people have come forward to start an ambulance service to help those in need. We are defined by our actions and this is a reminder that we should continue to be kind and compassionate to all.”

Earlier, the people of Dubba Tanda village in Andhra Pradesh’s Siddipet district came together to erect a temple which they dedicated to the actor. The actor earlier shared a video of himself attempting to stitch clothes on a sewing machine. The video has gone viral and has left netizens in surprise. He captioned the video with a hilarious message. In the video, he can be seen stitching clothes in a brown half sleeves shirt. In his caption, he announced that he was opening up a 'Sonu Sood tailor shop'. In his caption, he also joked in Hindi by saying that services at his shop would be free of cost.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

