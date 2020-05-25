Fan Seeks Sonu Sood's Help To Reach A 'theka', The Actor's Amusing Reply Goes Viral; Read

Sonu Sood is being hailed as the 'hero' during the quarantine, as he is working tirelessly to help migrant workers during the lockdown. The actor's good work has been recognised by the government itself, and many celebrities have taken to social media to praise Sonu Sood for his contributions. In spite of his busy schedule, Sonu Sood is still staying in touch with his fans on social media. Recently, one of Sonu Sood's fans joked and asked the actor to take him to the 'Theka' (wine shop). Sonu Sood replied to the fan with a witty and amusing response.

Sonu Sood promises a fan that he will take him home after he visits the 'Theka'

सोनू भाइ में अपने घर में

फँसा हुआ हूं ।मुझे ठेके तक पहुंचा दो — bulla bhaai (@bulla_khullaaaa) May 24, 2020

One of Sonu Sood's fans recently took to social media to ask the actor if he could take him to a 'Theka'. The fans told Sonu Sood that he was stuck inside his home. He then asked Sonu Sood if he could help him reach a 'Theka', as the actor has been busy helping people leave the state amid lockdown.

Sonu Sood quickly replied to the fan and told him that while he could not take him to the 'Theka'. However, he could definitely take him back home after his visit to the 'Theka'. He jokingly told his fan that he could call him anytime if he ever needed his 'help'.

Sonu Sood's contributions during the migrant crisis

While the lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many out of state migrants are stuck in Maharashtra. Which is why many people want to return to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, travel between states is strictly regulated, making it difficult for people to get back to their homes.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Sonu Sood took it upon himself to help migrant workers return to their homes. With the help of the police and government authorities, the actor arranged for several buses that would take migrants back to their hometowns. Sonu Sood's good work was even recognised by Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil. The minister took to Twitter to share the news of Sonu Sood's contributions during the migrant crisis. Moreover, he also called the actor an "inspiring hero" in real life.

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

