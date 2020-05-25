Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan In White Ethnic Suits; See Pics Inside

Television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan often leave fans stunned with their sartorial choices. They rock lehengas, casual ensembles, formal outfits, to boho-chic attires with sheer grace. Actors flaunt their gorgeous wardrobe on social media and garner massive attention from their followers. Moreover, they know how to rock red carpet events and make heads turn with their voguish outfits.

Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan donned similar white traditional outfits. They wore plain yet classic suits on different occasions. So, we have shared pictures of the actors slaying in their respective outfits that you must check out right away. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti's ethnic wear

Actor Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous flared traditional dress. Paired with a designer dupatta, the ensemble must have grabbed eyeballs. The actor donned Avnni Kapoor’s white ethnic attire featuring half sleeves and a round neck. The heavily embroidered attire is perfect for classic looks in casual events. Surbhi Jyoti kept her straightened hair loose with a middle parting. Moreover, she opted for a minimal makeup look and sported dangling statement earrings for a complete look. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s traditional outfit.

Hina Khan's breezy outfit

Hina Khan donned a breezy white kurta featuring embroidery work. In a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle, she has paired her traditional outfit with a simple dupatta. Khan aced her look in a classic white dress with floral design work, bell-shaped arms, and a v-shaped neckline. The actor opted for a no-makeup look and kept it raw and natural. She kept her mid-length hair open. For a rounded off look. Hina Khan opted for a pair of large silver Jhumka earrings and also sported a huge designer finger ring. Take a look at her picture.

Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti’s work front

Hina Khan is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, the actor marked her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She starred alongside Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar, and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. Hina Khan was applauded for her role as Sameera Khanna. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti has been a part of numerous Punjabi films including Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, besides Hindi soap operas. According to reports, she will mark her Bollywood debut with Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai and play the titular character in the movie.

