JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

J K Simmons recently stated that he wants to work with every “Chris” in Hollywood. Several Hollywood actors have the first name Chris, they include Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine. Read on to know more about what the Whiplash actor had to say about this:

J K Simmons wants to work with every 'Chris'

According to reports, J K Simmons has stated that after working with Chris Evans in Apple’s Defending Jacob, he now wants to work with all the 'Chris' in Hollywood. The actor is currently all geared up to work with Chris Pratt in a sci-fi film titled The Tomorrow War.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the 65-year-old Oscar-winning actor stated that he wants to play the father of every actor with the first name Chris and mentioned the name of two Hollywood actors. He said that he is now looking forward to share the big screen with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth.

ALSO READ |Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Photoshopping Daughter North's Photo



According to reports, he also said that his “career plan” is now to play a father to “every handsome”, blue-eyed movie star named Chris. He talked about his previous film's co-star Evans and said that his name has been ticked off the list, and now the second name to be ticked off will be Chris Pratt, who is known for playing the role of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the two have been cleared off his checklist, Hemsworth and Pines will be next, who is also known widely for their roles in the MCU.

ALSO READ |Alligators Engage In A Battle Outside Woman's Home In Florida; Watch



He then jokingly said that if one is set on casting, they should consider him and he does not mind the order, may it be alphabetical or not. J K Simmons is also set for the release of his film titled Palm Springs, which will premiere on HULU, and the Palm Spring release date is July 10, 2020. Fans of the veteran actor are highly anticipating the release of Palm Spring.

ALSO READ |Here Are Some 'Lockdown 5.0' And 'Unlock 1.0' Hilarious Memes; Check It Out

It has also been rumoured that J K Simmons, who received much attention from the 2002 Spider-Man film, will also be seen reprising his role of J Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man film which will feature Tom Holland in the titular role. Fans of the franchise are looking forward to seeing him reprise his role in the film.

ALSO READ | World Bicycle Day 2020 Images That You Must Check Out



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.