Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari has been tested positive for Coronavirus according to reports. Reports also suggest that her family has been tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently quarantined in Uttarakhand. Her family members also have been kept in isolation. Mohena’s co-star Rishi Dev has wished her and her family a speedy recovery. Read more to know:

Rishi Dev wishes Mohena speedy recovery

Taking to his social media handle, Rishi Dev addressed in his story section about his friend and co-star Mohena Kumari and wished her good health. He also said that he just came to know about it and is praying that they should recover very fast. Here is what the TV actor wrote, "Just came to know about Mohena & her family...They are going through tough times but I know you all will recover faster...my prayers are with you all. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery."

Back in the day, Mohena Kumari and Rishi Dev were really good friends. They along with their co-star Gaurav Wadhwa were known for their friendship. Reportedly, the trio then went on to start their own YouTube channel with the name RiMoRav, but due to unknown reasons, they went their separate ways that fans never heard from this trio again. This is the first time according to the reports that Rishi Dev has reached out to the actor on the social media platform.

Mohena Kumari is most known for the role of Keerti Singhania in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, Rishi Dev played the role of the lead character’s grown up son. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around a Marwari family and their daily lives. The family drama show and has a wide fan base. The script of the show, along with its screenplay, is penned by Bandana Tiwari, Zama Habib, Munisha Rajpal, Ghazala Nargis, and Bhavna Vyas, along with Saba Mumtaz. This soap opera is directed by Romesh Kalra, Rishi Mandial, and Ram Pandey.

