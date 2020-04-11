'Sooryavanshi', '83': Bollywood Movies Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Theatres and malls were the first social places to shut down to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. This had a huge impact on the economy and the film industry. While the screening of some movies was stopped at the last minute as per government orders, the release dates of other movies were pushed ahead. Here are the movies which were supposed to release in the month of March & April but got delayed due to Coronavirus.

Bollywood movies that we would have seen in April

Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film Sooryavanshi stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe and this film was announced towards the end of the movie Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The initial release date of the film was March 27, 2020, but it was pushed forward because of Coronavirus.

'83

The sports drama film, '83 is based on the world cup cricket match which was held in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role disguised as cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Ranveer Singh's wife in the film. '83 was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but the film has rescheduled its release date to June 26, 2020.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie Sandeep and Pinki Farrar stars actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The black comedy film was initially supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the Pandemic, the film's release has been postponed.

