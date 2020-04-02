With '83 Postponed, Jatin Sarna Takes Up Hilarious Challenges Even Without Being Nominated

With the COVID-19 lockdown, people are trying to find new ways to keep themselves entertained. Some are setting social media challenges or trends tagging their families and friends to keep the boredom away. One such social media trend seems to be the #sareechallenge where people are posting pictures of themselves in a saree. However, actor Jatin Sarna has taken the viral challenge upon himself posting a hilarious picture of him donning a saree.

Taking to this Instagram account, Jatin Sarna posted a video of himself in a woman-getup doing having his hair and makeup done. He also tagged Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the post, asking them to take on this viral challenge. Adding a caption to the video he wrote, "#sareechallenge accepted though kisi ne mujhe kiya nahi challenge 😂 but phir bhi..

Abhi ye makeup karke haten toh mai saree pehnu.. I here by challenge all the men.. specifically @ranveersingh @akshaykumar dikhao apna hunar👏

#saree #wonderwoman #womenpower".

With the release of the movie '83 postponed and finding himself stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19, Jatin Sarna has found a unique way to entertain himself and his fans. While no one tagged him for the viral challenge of posting a picture in saree, the actor took it upon himself to do so. Fans came up with hilarious comments obviously entertained by the actor's stint.

Upcoming Jatin Sarna's movies

Jatin Sarna is popular for his role as Bunty in the popular Indian web-series, Scared Games. Apart from that, he has worked in many notable films like Gold, Darbar, Sonchiriya, Rage, A Perfect Murder and Gandhi to Hitler. The latter being his silver screen debut.

He is currently awaiting the release of his next silver screen venture, '83. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh) and his 1983 World Cup victory. In the movie, Jatin Sarna will be seen in the role of Yashpal Sharma. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the release date for the movie has been postponed.

