Ranveer Singh Kisses '83 Co-star Jatin Sarna, Says 'Tumhari Bhabhi Dekh Rahi Hai'

Apart from his exceptional performances in films, Ranveer Singh is also known for his eccentric nature. He has always managed to turn any casual thing into a laughter riot. Be it leaving witty comments on his friends' posts or having fun with the leading actors in awards function events, Ranveer never misses out any opportunity to put a smile on the faces of people around him.

Recently, when he went live on Instagram while having a fun time with the team of his upcoming release, '83, Ranveer Singh's co-star Jatin Sarna kissed him. The Padmaavat actor had an epic response to the incident.

A few days back, the entire team of the film '83 visited Chennai for the poster launch of their film. Superstar Kamal Hassan also joined and met the star cast of '83. The energy and excitement of the team '83 were quite evident at the event.

But their fun began even before the event started. A video surfing on the internet is tickling the funny bone of Ranveer Singh's fans. Interestingly, before reaching the venue, the Padmaavat actor went live on Instagram with his team.

To entertain the viewers, Ranveer Singh with his '83 co-star Jatin Sarna had a fun moment. The duo pretended to share an intense kiss. And later, Ranveer Singh reminded Jatin Sarna saying that 'tumhari bhabhi dekh rahi jo bhi ho raha hai' (Your sister in law is watching this).

Watch the video below:

Details of the film '83

The sports-drama, directed by Kabir Khan, is jointly bankrolled under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, Phantom Films along with KA Productions and Kabir Khan Films.

The multi-starre film also features Deepika Padukone. Popular actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar will also play the lead in '83. The film will unfold all-rounder cricketer Kapil Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

