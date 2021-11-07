Makers of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi are basking in the film's success, with its impressive box office collections deeming it a hit masala entertainer. In another big feat for the Akshay Kumar starrer, its recently released track Tip Tip Barsa Paani has become the most-watched video worldwide in the past 24 hrs. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share the news while noting that the song is trending on YouTube.

The track, which comes as the recreated version of the iconic song from Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, has garnered more than 20 million views on the video-sharing platform. Crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the video showcases Kaif in a sizzling drenched avatar while romancing Akshay Kumar.

Sooryavanshi's Tip Tip Barsa Paani trends on YouTube

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 7, the Fitoor actor shared a still of the lead duo from the song and wrote," 20 million + views #TipTip is the most-watched video worldwide in the past 24 hrs. Trending now on Youtube !" Kaif strutting in a shimmery silver sequin saree while grooving with Kumar has won over the audience, who are dropping comments like “Katrina’s choreographer should be appreciated highly. What a masterpiece she gave us,” along with heart and heart-eye emotions.

The movie's other tracks like Na Jaa, Mere Yaara as well as Aila Re Aila have also become raging hits among the audiences. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's film has been minting impressive amounts at the box office, with its second-day collections close to ₹25 crores. The movie had earned ₹26.29 crores at the box office on Friday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Sooyavanshi marks Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe, after delivering commercial hits like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Extended cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as the cop characters have also created a huge buzz among the audience as they continue flocking to theatres in huge numbers.

For the unversed, the film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINA KAIF)