'Sooryavanshi' Title To Be Changed By Director Rohit Shetty? Details Inside

Rohit Shetty has completed the shoot of his film Sooryavanshi and, according to trade sources, Rohit is reportedly planning to change the name of the film. Katrina Kaif will be working opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Read on to know more details about this story.

Rohit Shetty planning to change the title of Sooryavanshi?

Rohit Shetty has finally completed the shooting of his highly anticipated film Sooryavanshi. According to sources of an entertainment portal, only a festive dance song is pending to be shot. Reportedly, this song will be picturised between Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.

But according to the same trade sources, the title of the film has been changed. According to the sources, the last schedule of the film was held at Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. During this last schedule, the set of the movie was constructed by the name of 'Veer Suryavanshi'. According to the trade sources, the cast of the film shot for the film last month for a schedule of four days. The crew of the film shot inside the Film City Studios right from BHNS Gate to Bapu Nagar. Sooryavanshi was also shot at Temple Road, Temple Valley, Khandala Ghat, and also at Studio No. 5. The board of Rohit Shetty’s production house featured the same name 'Veer Sooryavanshi' at all of these locations.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Shoots For 'Sooryavanshi' In Mumbai, Causing A Traffic Jam

Akshay Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi deals with the theme of terrorism as the DCP. Akshay Kumar will be joined by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the climax scene of this film. Both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be reprising their roles as Bajirao Singham and Simmba Bhalerao in the film Sooryavanshi.

Also read | Ajay Devgn Gives Big Hint To Fans About His Appearance In Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn played the role of Bajirao Singham in the Singham franchise and Ranveer Singh played the role of Simmba Bhalerao in the film Simmba. According to the same trade sources, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh have already shot for this climax scene where the three unite. The sources also claim that the climax scene in Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest and the best high-octane action scenes seen in recent times.

Also read | Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Wraps Rohit Shetty's Film, Shares The 'last' Picture

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Posts Video Of 'fallout' From Sooryavanshi Sets, Netizens Find It Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.