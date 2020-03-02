Akshay Kumar Ditches Helicopter For Bike As He Arrives For 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

The trailer launch event of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial Sooryavanshi will be reportedly taking place today in Mumbai today. The movie features a star-studded cast of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi marks to be the fourth film to Rohit Shetty's cop-franchise. Likewise, the Khiladi actor is stealing all eyeballs as he makes an electrifying entry at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event today.

Akshay Kumar arrives for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch event in style

Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today😜 pic.twitter.com/3h1rMxrpMu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2020

The 'Khiladi of Bollywood' Akshay Kumar is all exuberated to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, as revealed by him in several interviews. The movie encompasses Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

While, Akshay will be essaying the signature cop role in the movie, Katrina Kaif will be playing the female lead. Not to miss his electrifying entry, as he arrives for the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event on his bike. Take a look at his pictures.

Akshay Kumar is seen donning a casual black tee beneath a classy black jacket. The actor happily for the camera and looks happy for the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event. Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Before Sooryavanshi's trailer release, a fan-made video of the film went viral. The clip features various clippings of Akshay Kumar’s films like Holiday, Khiladi 786, etc. The visual has boosted the excitement before the actual trailer release of Sooryavanshi. Have a look:

