Sophie Choudry: Best Of The Bollywood Star's Talk Show Work It Up

Sophie Choudry made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Shaadi No.1. She was also featured in films like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aa Dekhen Zara and more. She is also a former VJ and TV presenter. Recently Voot collaborated TikTok for a celebrity fitness talk show. Sophie Choudry heads the show titled Work It Up and invites various celebrities to talk.

Best of Sophie Choudry’s Work It Up

Nora Fatehi

The star had a great time with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on the show. The duo talked about everything right from cute guys on flight to her carb-loaded diet. Fatehi revealed her love for curves while the two busted a few Zumba moves together.

Rakul Preet Singh

The episode was a fun segment where Choudry even asks Singh about the rumours of her alleged affair with Rana Duggabati. She later wittily responded saying whoever is single when asked who would she like to be trained by. The Marjaavaan star also revealed the kind of guy she is looking for.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was also one of the guests on the show, but she also got a guest. Kaif brought in her partner in crime Yasmin Karachiwala. Choudry blames Katrina Kaif for being the Gyaani Baba to which she happily responds saying only for people who ask her. She also reveals how one can never pick a favourite Khan because one would want to keep them all.

Sophie Choudry ended the show with a bang with Katrina Kaif as her final guest. Other celebrities who graced the show were Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and more. With the popularity of the first season, fans are already excited for the second one.

