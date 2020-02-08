Sophie Choudry's B'day Is All About Fun, Cakes, Glamour & Friends, See Pics

Sophie Choudry rang in her 38th birthday with a grand bash in a plush restaurant in Mumbai which was attended by a host of celebrities. Several high profile guests took to social media to share a glimpse of the party.

Pictures and videos showed celebs in the likes of Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Pulkit Samrat and his actor girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, supermodel and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, television actor Karan Tacker, producer Pragya Yadav, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala letting their hair down and having a swell time. Take a look below-

Inside Sophie Choudry’s birthday bash:

Sophie took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday and thanked her friends, giving a special shoutout to Poorna Patel and Yasim Karachiwala for being a part of the celebrations.

She captioned the images, “Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night...Thank you all for being there. You know I love you guys.”

Sophie is a former video jockey and television host. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with David Dhawan’s comedy Shaadi No 1. She has also appeared in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aggar, Aa Dekhen Zara and Daddy Cool. In 2014, Sophie participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 7, which was won by television actor Ashish Sharma.

On the professional front, though Sophie has been missing from the limelight, she still manages to be in the news. She is one of the go-to emcees for most of the celebrities for their events.

And she is without a doubt, a regular at most of the Bollywood parties. Her Instagram handle is filled with pictures with other celebrities. Sophie's friendship with Manish Malhotra is well-known and she often accompanies him to his fashion shows, as she had done for the recent one featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Qatar a few days ago.

