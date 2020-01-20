Sophie Choudry Thanks Varun Dhawan For Editing Her Bikini Pictures

Sophie Choudry rose to fame when she featured in MTV's various shows as a VJ, and slowly became the face of the channel. Since then, she has done several films and music videos. The stunning actor never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Sophie Choudry keeps her fans glued to their mobile screens by posting alluring pictures of herself on her social media.

Why Sophie Choudry thanked Varun Dhawan?

Recently, Sophie Choudry posted a picture of herself in a stunning golden-bikini and she gave editing credit of the image to popular actor Varun Dhawan. The caption of her now-expired Instagram story read, "Thanks to editor extraordinaire VD for the edit. Almost as good as your dancing skills."

Sophie Choudry looked like a dream in her latest bikini post. She wore a shimmery golden-bikini, her subtle makeup and wet hair made her look really glamorous. Sophie Choudry posted this picture of hers on January 15, 2020, and captioned it interestingly. Take a look at the captivating picture of Sophie Choudry.

What made Sophie Choudry post the same picture twice on her Instagram?

What's interesting is that two days after Sophie Choudry posted her bikini-clad photo on Instagram, she again posted a picture in the same bikini and surrounding but with a different pose and effect. This time, it was a part of her Instagram story, where she thanked Street Dancer actor Varun Dhawan for his editing her picture.

Sophie, who is an active Instagrammerm often treats fans with sneak-peeks from her personal and proffessional life. Sophie Choudry has a huge fan-base on social media with over 2.1 million followers on social media alone.

