Sophie Choudry's Photos In Beachwear Will Make You Want To Go On A Summer Vacation ASAP

Bollywood News

Sophie Choudry is a popular former VJ and TV presenter. She is often seen hosting events or travelling across the globe,take a look at her beachwear collection.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sophie Choudry

If her Instagram account is anything to go by, actor Sophie Choudry is always travelling and having a good time. From Paris to Dubai, the actor is either hosting shows or enjoying some 'me time' in various parts of the world. Sophie Choudry has an exclusive collection of beachwear and swimwear and is often seen posting pictures in it on her social media handle. 

Sophie Choudry's swimwear and beachwear collection

Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry's photos Sophie Choudry on instagram Sophie Choudry's outfits,Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry's photos Sophie Choudry on instagram Sophie Choudry's outfits,Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry's photos Sophie Choudry on instagram Sophie Choudry's outfits
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Also Read: Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Also Read: Sophie Choudry: Best Of The Bollywood Star's Talk Show Work It Up 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Sophie Choudry has a vivid collection of beachwear and swimwear as she poses by the beach. From the amazing swimwear collection that the actor owns, some are exclusively designed, as mentioned in her caption. The collection includes a black bikini, an orange one, a floral print one, and a sequin one. 

Most of the time, Sophi Choudry is seen donning a beachwear along with a similar printed cape. Sophie Choudry likes to call herself an island girl because of the time spends on one. A hat and a pair of sunglasses is something Sophie Choudry loves to accessories with her beachwear. Apart from the beach, Sophie Choudry was seen in a bikini in the music video, Aa Dekhe Zara.

Also Read: IN PICS: Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry Among Others Attend Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Bash

Also Read: Sophie Choudry Thanks Varun Dhawan For Editing Her Bikini Pictures

 

 

First Published:
