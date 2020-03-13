Sophie Choudry's Photos In Beachwear Will Make You Want To Go On A Summer Vacation ASAP

If her Instagram account is anything to go by, actor Sophie Choudry is always travelling and having a good time. From Paris to Dubai, the actor is either hosting shows or enjoying some 'me time' in various parts of the world. Sophie Choudry has an exclusive collection of beachwear and swimwear and is often seen posting pictures in it on her social media handle.

Sophie Choudry's swimwear and beachwear collection

Also Read: Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

Also Read: Sophie Choudry: Best Of The Bollywood Star's Talk Show Work It Up

Sophie Choudry has a vivid collection of beachwear and swimwear as she poses by the beach. From the amazing swimwear collection that the actor owns, some are exclusively designed, as mentioned in her caption. The collection includes a black bikini, an orange one, a floral print one, and a sequin one.

Most of the time, Sophi Choudry is seen donning a beachwear along with a similar printed cape. Sophie Choudry likes to call herself an island girl because of the time spends on one. A hat and a pair of sunglasses is something Sophie Choudry loves to accessories with her beachwear. Apart from the beach, Sophie Choudry was seen in a bikini in the music video, Aa Dekhe Zara.

Also Read: IN PICS: Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry Among Others Attend Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Bash

Also Read: Sophie Choudry Thanks Varun Dhawan For Editing Her Bikini Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.