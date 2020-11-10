Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Doctors Considering Tracheotomy To Improve Condition

Doctors treating veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in a private hospital in Kolkata are considering tracheotomy on him, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official told PTI. The doctors are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consulting nephrologists, he said. "We may consider administrating tracheotomy on Wednesday. This may improve his condition," the official said.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

A team of senior doctors from the state health department visited Chatterjee at the private hospital and held elaborate discussions with the doctors treating him. Soumitra has not experienced fever anymore, due to which doctors have stopped giving him a high dose of antibiotics. Earlier, Chatterjee’s condition was critical but stable.

Chatterjee, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece ''Apur Sansar'', has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19. After being tested COVID-19 positive, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee was admitted to the hospital on October 6, 2020. A few weeks later, he also tested negative for coronavirus, but his condition is still serious. One of the doctors attending the veteran actor told PTI that he is still on a ventilator.

On November 6, 2020, Soumitra Chatterjee's hemoglobin level improved. Also, his platelet count was above one lakh. However, his overall health condition is still a matter of concern. The doctors then once again chose to conduct fresh dialysis on him. A medical team that is monitoring Chatterjee's health is planning to administer the last dose of antibiotics. However, different medical boards are still doing multiple reviews to plan the next treatment, he added.

Soumitra Chatterjee had resumed shooting for Parambrata Chatterjee's film Abhijan back in the first week of October before he was tested COVID positive and was admitted to the hospital. The film is a biopic on Soumitra himself. Soumitra Chatterjee has innumerable hits under his belt, namely Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha, and many more. The actor's collaboration with iconic Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray remains widely revered.

(Image credit: Bengalbyte/ Instagram)

(With inputs from PTI)

