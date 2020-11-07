Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Veteran Actor's Health Is Still Critical But Stable

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata, is critical but stable, say doctors. After being tested COVID-19 positive, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee was admitted to the hospital on October 6, 2020. A few weeks later, he also tested negative for coronavirus, but his condition is still serious. One of the doctors attending the veteran actor told PTI that he is still on ventilator.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

On Friday, November 6, 2020, Soumitra Chatterjee's hemoglobin level improved. Also, his platelet count was above one lakh. However, his overall health condition is still a matter of concern. The doctors then once again chose to conduct fresh dialysis on him. A medical team that is monitoring Chatterjee's health is planning to administer the last dose of antibiotics. However, different medical boards are still doing multiple reviews to plan the next treatment, he added.

Previously, on Thursday, the doctors said that Soumitra Chatterjee's health is getting better as he is responding. However, the doctors said that most of the responses are reflexes. They further added that his overall condition had improved compared to the past seven to 10 days. Doctors also said that if the actor's health keeps improving during a short period of time, then they may consider taking him off ventilation soon.

About Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee had resumed shooting for Parambrata Chatterjee's film Abhijan back in the first week of October before he was tested COVID positive and was admitted to the hospital. The film is a biopic on Soumitra himself. Soumitra Chatterjee has innumerable hits under his belt, namely Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha, and many more. The actor's collaboration with iconic Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray remains widely revered.

(Promo Image: Soumitra Chatterjee fanpage IG)

