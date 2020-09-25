SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Fans Mourn Demise, Say 'No One Can Reach Your Milestones'

Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news sent shockwaves across the nation. He breathed his last on Friday, in a private hospital in Chennai, September 25. The music mogul was 74. Addressing the media personnel, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son said that his father passed away at 1:04 pm and thanked everyone who prayed for his recovery. Netizens flocked to Twitter and mourned SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise.

Netizens mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

Netizens remembered the veteran singer for his unparalleled contribution to Indian music. Balasubrahmanyam is a 'Guinness record holder' for having sung nearly 40,000 songs. As fans remember his contribution, a user wrote, "Your voice will remain forever. No one can reach your milestones. You are the Legend. RIP." Another fan wrote, "Deeply hurt and saddened by this news. Our very own man of his magical voice is no more. SP Balasubramaniam Sir you made us all Rest in Music, but you left us, only medicine for this grief is your 40k+songs." While some recalled his soulful melodies, many also posted glimpses of his events and music numbers.

Your voice will remain forever. No one can reach your milestones. You are the Legend. RIP #SPBalasubramaniam sir 🙏.

Deeply Hurt and saddened by this news...



Our very own man of his magical Voice is no moree #SPBalasubramaniam



Deeply Hurt and saddened by this news...

Our very own man of his magical Voice is no moree #SPBalasubramaniam

Sir you made us all Rest in Music ....but you left us.... only medicine for this grief is your 40k+ songss ...#RIP ( the worst year and the worst hashtag this yr)

True Legend SP Balasubramaniam garu

True Legend SP Balasubramaniam garu

We miss you sir.. indian film fraternity miss you today 😭🙏#RIPSPB

A True Gem ❤️

You fought hard for a month and gave all that you had in you .

Thank you for the incredible music and thank you for showing that successful people can be the kindest ones too .

Om Shanti Shanti Shanti...

#SPBalasubramaniam pic.twitter.com/9djAZBRVjn — Ashwani Arora (@Theashwaniarora) September 25, 2020

You will Keep Living through your voice SPB Sir 🙏



You will Keep Living through your voice SPB Sir 🙏

Om Shanthi #SPBalasubramaniam Garu 🙏 #RIPSPB

SPB's death

On August 5, the 74-year-old playback singer was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. However, his health deteriorated on August 13. On August 28, MGM Healthcare's Assistant Director of Medical Services, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement, "He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team." The hospital had said that the singer was conscious, responsive and participating in "passive" physiotherapy. He continued to be on a ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.

SP Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu movie, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has voiced a slew of songs in his illustrative career. He has sung songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Several stars like Mahesh Babu, Athulya Ravi, Shruti Haasan, Nikhil Siddhartha and people from all walks of life paid their last tributes to SPB.

(With PTI inputs) (Promo image: SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram)

