SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son SP Charan Shares An Important Update On Father's Health; Details

Filmmaker SP Charan recently uploaded a new video on Instagram updating his followers regarding his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. The filmmaker mentioned that his father was doing fine and that his health was improving. He also added that his father’s lungs were showing a lot of improvement. Read ahead to know more about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health and what SP Charan mentioned in his video.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update

SP Charan started off his video by mentioning the reason behind why he had not been updating his followers about his father’s health regularly. The filmmaker stated that there weren't many changes in his father’s health in every two days and thus he didn’t think it was required to ‘bombard’ his fans with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health updates.

The filmmaker then talked a bit about his father’s health. He mentioned that his father’s health was improving and the medical staff was doing its best. He added that the doctors could see clear indications of his father’s lungs getting better and that the X-ray showed positive signs as well. He further added that he was overwhelmed with the support of the fans and said that they must not worry much.

The caption for his post read - ‘#spb health update 10/9/20’ (sic). Many fans commented and liked his post. Most fans mentioned that they were happy that his father’s health was getting better. Take a look at fan reactions:

SP Charan’s father had contracted COVID-19 at the start of August. He was then shifted to the ICU after a while as his health got worse. SP Charan has been informing his fans and followers about his father’s health ever since then.

A while before, SP Charan had mentioned that his father was watching a lot of sports, especially cricket and tennis. He had also stated that his father was happy about the return of IPL. SP Balasubrahmanyam was also in physiotherapy as SP Charan had mentioned earlier and had been responding to it very well.

