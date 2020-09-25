Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal Starrer 'Death On The Nile' has Moved Up Its Release Date To Dec 2020

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller movie, directed by Kenneth Branagh. It has an ensemble cast of Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Recently, Disney has moved up the release date of the movie to December 2020. Read further ahead to know more about the movie.

Death on the Nile release date moved up

Death on the Nile has been facing release date issue for quite a long time now. The Disney movie was initially set to release on October 23, 2020, but has now been pushed forward to December 18, 2020. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, which was published in 1937. It marks the third screen adaptation of the book.

Death on the Nile plot shows Hercule Poirot back in his detective job to solve a murder that alters his soul. The killing takes place in a luxurious cruise with everyone under the detective’s radar. It is said to be a crime of passion, obsession, jealousy and love. The trailer also suggests that murder was just the beginning, hinting at more suspense than just the killing.

Death on the Nile official trailer

Death on the Nile trailer starts on a romantic note with suspenseful music in the background. The voice of detective Hercule Poirot can be heard throughout the trailer and he is the only one delivering a dialogue. It shows jealousy between people as it appears that they like the same person.

Poirot says, “Have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?” A group of people are seen on a boat, where a murder takes places. We can hear the detective saying, “The crime is murder. The murderer is one of you".

Tension builds as the characters are seen distressed with each passing scene. Hercule Poirot appears saying, “I have investigated many crimes. But this has altered the shape of my soul.” He assured that he will deliver the killer. The trailer ends as Poirot says, “How many great stories are tragedies?” and is holding a gun. It also depicts that “murder was just the beginning” on the boat.

