Pulkit Samrat's 'Fukrey' BTS Is All About 'Hunny Choocha Ka True Love'; Richa Reacts

On September 24, Pulkit Samrat took a stroll down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture with Varun Sharma, from the sets of his 2013 film, Fukrey. In the pic, Pulkit held Varun's face and pouted. "Hunny Choocha ka true love. Fukrey. BTS", wrote the actor in his caption.

Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post grabbed attention as fans gushed to comment on the photo. Actor Richa Chadha couldn't stop laughing, whereas, Ali Fazal lauded the person who captured Pulkit-Varun's pic. As soon as Varun Sharma caught a glimpse of the same, he replied, "Tu mera tu mera tu mera bhaii nai hai."

Fans in huge numbers dropped laughing emoticons on the post. Many also expressed excitement for Fukrey 3. "Can't wait for Fukrey 3" read a user's comment on the post. Take a look at the fun BTS click shared by Pulkit.

Pulkit Samrat: 'Hunny Choocha ka true love'

Fukrey cast

Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey chronicles the story of four middle-class boys in Delhi, who take off on a journey to make some money for themselves. However, they realise that it's not trouble-free and has no short cuts to it. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The makers of the film released the sequel titled, Fukrey Returns in 2017.

On Thursday night, Ritesh Sidhwani took to his Instagram and gave a peek into the 'narration time' with his 'fukron ki toli'. In the screenshot, Ritesh, Mrig, Vipul Vig and Kassim Jagmagia could be seen discussing something over a video conference. "Get ready for some fukrapanti.. Fukrey 3," read the caption on Sidhwani's post.

In June, director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba revealed that he is toying with the idea of touching upon the Covid-19 situation in Fukrey 3. Giving away more details, Mrigdeep told PTI, "This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn't mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful about how we show it (Covid-19 situation), it shouldn't seem forceful." Reportedly, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun and others will reprise their roles in the third installment of the film.

