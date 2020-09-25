Last Updated:

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor Pay Tributes

Ever since news of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's death broke on the Internet, scores of prominent Bollywood stars mourned the loss od the singer on social media.

Prachi Arya
Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, in Chennai. The legendary singer was 74. SPB was tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the hospital on August 5. Although he was deemed critical at the time, he had slowly started improving and had started to gain consciousness. Ever since the news of his demise broke on the Internet, scores of prominent Bollywood stars mourned the loss of the great singer while paying their tribute. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and singer Lata Mangeshkar were a few who expressed their condolence over the huge loss.

SPB’s son SP Charan informed the media about his father’s demise at the hospital gate. Addressing the media personnel at the gates of the hospital, SPB's son said that his father passed away at 1:04 pm and thanked all those who prayed for the singer's recovery. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has crooned several songs with the late singer penned her condolence on Twitter and wrote that she is completely devastated to hear about the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Lata Mangeshkar further wrote that together with the singer, she has sung many songs and has done various stage shows as well which she will remember for a lifetime. The Lag Jaa Gale singer concluded the post and wrote that she can still think of all the good conversations and moments that she shared with SPB. She also offered prayers to the departed soul and his families to bear the loss.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a screenshot of his video call with the singer on Twitter and wrote that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. The actor recalled his last conversation with him a few months back and wrote that he had interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown. Akshay wrote that during then he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self At last, the actor wrote that life is truly unpredictable and people should spend it by staying with family in these tough situations. 


Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the singer from one of his concerts and paid his tribute. The actor called him a “Great human being” and an “incredible singer.” Anil Kapoor felt fortunate enough as SPB had dubbed for him and several of his Telugu and Kannada film for which he will always be grateful. Actress Renuka Shahane mourned the loss of the Padmabhushan singer and wrote that S P Balasubrahmanyam's demise is a huge loss to the Indian film industry and Indian music. She added and wrote that he has given so many superhit songs with so many memories, especially of Hum Apke Hia Koun.


The 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, admitted on August 5, "remains on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and other life support measures," MGM Healthcare had said on Thursday. "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical," Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr. Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement. The singer, who was admitted to the hospital had initially tested positive for COVID-19, however, his health deteriorated for the first time on August 13, late-night, and he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit. On August 19, he was put on ECMO besides a ventilator, and a day after, when he remained critical, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery and his condition stabilized soon. 

