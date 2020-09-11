SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Updates On Singer's Health: 'Dad's Progress Is Slow But Stable'

On Thursday, September 10, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shared a video updating his fans about the singer's health. He said that the singer is recovering slowing and showing good progress. "He is stable and healthy. His progress is slow, but he continues to be stable. He continues to be on a ventilator," said SP Charan in the video.

He further added, "Everything is going smooth, and we do not expect any complication of infection or anything like that. So, all seems well." SP Charan also thanked all the fans of the singer for their prayers and constant support. He said, "We are grateful for your concern and affection towards dad."

Check out SP Balasubrahmanyam's son's latest video here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son debunks false media reports

Further in the video, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son criticised a section of media who have been spreading false rumours about the singer's health. "There was news that dad got discharged and we had applied for a lung transplant, which is all false. None of this news was true," said SP Charan. He further requested media to stop spreading fake news. He said, "I request media to be responsible and not put out false news as it puts our family's sanity and peace at risk. We were overwhelmed with phone calls from early in the morning till late in the evening."

SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID-19 negative

SP Balasubrahmanyam recently tested COVID-19 negative. However, the singer's condition is still critical and is on a ventilator. In an old video shared a few days ago, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son said, "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. But unfortunately, we are still not at that point where we could rid him off the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative." Check out the video here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing COVID-19 positive in the second week of August. The singer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and is showing progress. SP Balasubrahmanyam is put on life support, and experts from different fields have been brought to treat the singer.

