Sridevi Did Not Want A 'Mr. India' Sequel Or Remake, Here's Why

Late Bollywood actor Sridevi is still remembered for her film Mr India. According to a media report, the late actor never wanted a sequel or recreation of her 1983 classic. Sridevi played the character of a chirpy journalist in the film.

According to a report by a leading newspaper, it is said that Sridevi in one of her interviews had made it clear that she was totally against the idea of making a sequel or recreation of her film. The diva had once said that she doesn’t think the film can ever be remade or turned into a sequel. She said that such a film just happens.

She further added that when they were working on the film, they never thought that it would turn out to be such an influential film. She had also said that even today, people remember the film, Mogambo, and her character of the talkative journalist. She made it clear that in the film, everything just came together and she felt that such a happy situation is impossible to repeat.

Recently, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced a new trilogy of films that are based on Mr India. After the announcement, the director of the original film Shekhar Kapur posted a series of tweets expressing his disappointment about it. Actor Sonam Kapoor also expressed her disappointment by saying in a tweet that she and her father did not have an idea that the film was being remade.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

